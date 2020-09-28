Mota Ventures Corp (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in September

Mota Ventures Corp (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 119,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. Mota Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

About Mota Ventures

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

