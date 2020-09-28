Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000.

MPAA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 5,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.