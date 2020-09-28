MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised MOWI ASA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,097. MOWI ASA/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

MOWI ASA/ADR

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

