Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $479.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.71 million and the highest is $515.30 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $817.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

