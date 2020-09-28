Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector underperform rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:MUR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 485,592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 17.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 366,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

