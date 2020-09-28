Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Mymetics stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

