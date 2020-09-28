Myomo (MYO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Myomo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myomo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.24 Myomo Competitors $1.29 billion $182.03 million 40.49

Myomo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -217.73% -66.38% -27.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myomo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 369 1229 2006 103 2.50

Myomo currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Myomo rivals beat Myomo on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

