Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head-To-Head Review

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Aspira Women's Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 3 3 0 0 1.50 Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $19.29, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Aspira Women's Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -31.24% -2.69% -1.80% Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Aspira Women's Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 1.47 -$199.50 million ($0.35) -35.89 Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 62.32 -$15.24 million N/A N/A

Aspira Women's Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Aspira Women's Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.