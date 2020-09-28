Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $929.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.