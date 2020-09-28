National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Monday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. National American University Holdngs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
About National American University Holdngs
