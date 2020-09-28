National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Monday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. National American University Holdngs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

