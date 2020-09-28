National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.45.

NYSE NFG opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $48.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

