National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 103.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

