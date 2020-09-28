Native Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.29 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $27,947.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $24.72 or 0.00226450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01552143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00193583 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

