Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO opened at $17.91 on Friday. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.