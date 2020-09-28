Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 60.4% in September

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. 1,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.33. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.48.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

