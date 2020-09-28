NavCoin Hits Market Cap of $8.85 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $420,628.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia and Binance. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,771,187 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

