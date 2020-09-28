Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NBCO remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Monday. Neon Bloom has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

