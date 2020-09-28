NEST Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $97.32 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $97.32 million and $42.90 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.01579246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00196371 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

