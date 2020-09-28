Nestle’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestle presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Nestle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestle stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

