New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 303,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.