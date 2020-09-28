Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 256.2% in September

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the August 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

