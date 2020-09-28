Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $318,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

