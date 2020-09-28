NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 199.8% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $217.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00425445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,730,197,488 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.