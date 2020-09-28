NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 541% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $76.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 474.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00425367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,729,974,188 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.