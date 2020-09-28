NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $10,644,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,293. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

