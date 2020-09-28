Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Commerce Energy Group (NYSE:CMNR) Head to Head Survey

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextera Energy Partners and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 4 8 0 2.67 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $59.96, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -13.25, indicating that its share price is 1,425% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Commerce Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.47 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -38.66 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Commerce Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Commerce Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

