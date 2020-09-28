Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

