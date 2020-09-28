Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $145.00 at Argus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.76.

NKE opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

