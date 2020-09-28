Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,815.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

