NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,136. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

