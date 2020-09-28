Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Nippon Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Carbon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

