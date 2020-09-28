NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NITTO DENKO COR/ADR will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

