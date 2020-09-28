NIX Trading Down 21.3% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $128,631.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,915.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.37 or 0.03292355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.02112917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00425934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00889867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00515797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

