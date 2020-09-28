Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

