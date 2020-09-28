NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NFTI opened at $0.02 on Monday. NoFire Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

NoFire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

