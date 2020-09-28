Noir One Day Volume Reaches $359.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $184,341.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00243461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.01550977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193832 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,354,469 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

