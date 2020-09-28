Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 37,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

