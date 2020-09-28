Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NDLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NDLS stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

