Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.