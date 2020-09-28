Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

