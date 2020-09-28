Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.