Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $280,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

