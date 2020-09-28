Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

