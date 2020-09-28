Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

