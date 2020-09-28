Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

