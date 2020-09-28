Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Novanta stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Novanta by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novanta by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Novanta by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

