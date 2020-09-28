Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $234.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $547.50 million. Novavax reported sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $706.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 139,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

