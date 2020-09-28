Nucor Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NYSE:NUE opened at $45.25 on Monday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

