Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $31.65

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $97.36 million and $5.13 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $31.65 or 0.00290720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.84 or 0.04829765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033747 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,977,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,077 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

