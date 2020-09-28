Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Monday. 24,637,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,988. Nutra Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

